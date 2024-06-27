Ukraine's Defense Ministry reports intensified mobilization process

The Ministry of Defense cannot disclose exact figures but assures positive dynamics

Illustrative image: Depositphotos

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine notes positive trends in mobilization rates, stating that the situation is better than in March and February, according to the Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin during a TV marathon.

Lazutkin said that the number of people being mobilized has increased, and the process has gained a different intensity.

"We cannot reveal the figures, but the dynamics are positive, and this is certainly encouraging," he said.

The Ministry of Defense understands that it takes some time for these newly mobilized individuals to join the military.

"They need to undergo training, medical examinations, and receive mobilization orders, but the process is moving forward nonetheless. The dynamics have significantly improved compared to March or February," Lazutkin concluded.

