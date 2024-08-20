Ukraine's MP: Russians from Kursk Oblast are not being evacuated to Ukraine

Residents of areas without active fighting continue to stay in place, though some may have left on their own, Kostenko stated

Roman Kostenko

There is no evacuation of Russians from the Kursk region to Ukraine, and residents of areas without active combat continue to remain in place, as reported by Voice party MP Roman Kostenko on Radio Liberty.

Kostenko had announced on August 12 that he was going on a "business trip" to the aggressor country.

The member of the Ukrainian parliament, who visited settlements in the Kursk region under the control of Ukrainian Defense Forces, noted that residents of areas without active fighting continue to stay in place, although some may have left on their own.

In the areas that are now in the rear of the Ukrainian troops, there is no active fighting, and people continue to live there.

Kostenko said that the Russians have the opportunity to leave for the territory controlled by Russia since there is no continuous front line. At the same time, according to him, there is no organized evacuation.

"If any evacuation were already taking place, I would probably know about it. But right now, no evacuation is happening," the MP said.

