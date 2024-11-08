Ukraine's security council head confirms Russia's Saratov oil refinery hit in drone attack – video

The Russian authorities acknowledged a drone attack, but did not mention the oil refinery

Saratov Refinery (Photo: Russian media)

Russian media reports suggest that the Saratov oil refinery was attacked by drones overnight on November 7. The information was confirmed by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"The Saratov oil refinery was attacked by drones overnight," Kovalenko wrote.

A source of LIGA.net in the Defense Forces also confirmed the drone attack on Saratov.

Russian propaganda media report that a pillar of smoke was seen from the direction of the refinery. Preliminary data suggests that a refinery flare might have been burning, but the information requires confirmation.

The governor of Saratov Oblast, Roman Busargin, only reported a drone attack. According to him, the UAV was allegedly shot down, and its "debris" fell in the industrial zone of one of the districts of Saratov. As a result of the "work of air defense," 13 windows were broken in one of the buildings.

On September 1, a drone attacked an oil refinery in Moscow, and the local authorities acknowledged it. A fire of the highest level of complexity occurred.

On November 7, it was reported that three oil refineries in Russia partially stopped operations due to a lack of spare parts for repairs.