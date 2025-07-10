Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 164 Shahids and 14 missiles, and lost over 200 targets in the area

Kyiv was the main focus of the enemy attack on the night of July 10

Air defense operation (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel)

On the night of July 10, the occupiers launched more than 400 drones of various types and missiles across Ukraine, with the vast majority of targets being shot down or lost in the area. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since 18:00 on July 9, Russians have sent 415 air attack aircraft to Ukrainian regions:

→ 397 drones from the following destinations: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo (about 200 are "shahids");

→ eight Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region;

→ six X-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region;

→ four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region.

The main direction of the attack is Kyiv.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 a.m., air defense shot down 178 enemy air attack vehicles:

→ 164 "chess";

→ eight Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

→ six X-101 cruise missiles.

In addition, 204 drones/missiles were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

There were hits in eight locations (33 strike UAVs), and downed UAVs in 23 locations.