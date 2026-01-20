Ukrainian military (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Russians lied about seizing Novoplatonivka village in Kharkiv region. About this reported 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and published a video from the settlement.

The military said that Russian propaganda and the so-called military authorities claimed that Novoplatonivka was allegedly captured. In fact, the settlement is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A fighter with the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, call sign Puma, spoke about clearing positions and communicating with local residents. The pensioners explained why they refused to leave and complained about Russian shelling.

Novoplatonivka is located in the Borivska settlement community of the Izyum district. On the DeepState map, the settlement is marked green, meaning it has been liberated from Russians.

Map: DeepState (Novoplatonivka is marked with a house, north of Borova)

Warning, the video contains profanity!

The Russian leadership regularly lies about successes at the front. The Russians have repeatedly claimed about the alleged complete occupation of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. However, in December, a stele at the entrance to the city visited Zelenskyy.

The Head of State noted he said that his appeal from there influenced his partners in the United States and Europe.