Defenders from the 2nd Corps of the National Guard "Charter" have taken control of the building of the city council of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. The corresponding video was published by the unit on its social media accounts.

"The search and strike group "Charter" and the tactical group "Kupiansk" are completing the clearing of the city, which was unblocked during a successful operation led by the command of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine," the statement said.

The national flag was installed over the city hall in the center of Kupiansk by defenders from the reconnaissance and strike group of the 4th battalion of the "Charter" brigade.

The video (at the beginning of the news) shows footage of the storming of the administrative building.

"The Kupiansk operation proves that thanks to planning, training of commanders and staffs and high-quality training of units – everything we call the Charter method – it is possible to successfully stop and destroy the enemy," said Ihor Obolenskyi, commander of the Charter Corps.

According to the Ukrainian project Deepstate, as of January 11, part of Kupiansk was in the gray zone, and there were three centers of the invaders in the city. Changes to this map appear with a delay.

Map: Deepstate

