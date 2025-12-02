In Pokrovsk, Ukrainian defenders hold the northern part of the city along the railroad line

Ukrainian soldier (Photo: General Staff)

The Defense Forces are organizing additional logistics routes in the areas of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, to supply Ukrainian positions with everything they need. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commenting on the situation at the front.

Defense Forces units continue defensive operations in difficult areas of the frontline, in particular in Pokrovsk, Vovchansk and Kupiansk. The occupiers' statements about the "capture" of these settlements by the Russian army are not true.

The General Staff noted that this is just another attempt by the Kremlin to use the video of the "flag" for propaganda purposes to influence the negotiators.

In Pokrovsk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hold the northern part of the city along the railroad line. Search-and-attack operations are underway to eliminate Russian pockets. Over the past day, Ukrainian troops neutralized 104 occupants in the Pokrovsk sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have already cleared out a group that raised the Russian flag in one of the city's districts under the cover of fog.

"The defense forces are organizing additional logistics routes in the areas of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad to supply our positions with everything we need," the statement said.

The General Staff stated that the situation in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, remains tense. The Russians continue to try to advance in the city, using small infantry groups, attack UAVs and artillery. However, Ukrainian defenders are holding their ground.