Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman: Russians hit residential buildings in Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka to continue storming

The Russian army is striking at buildings in Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and other settlements along the contact line, trying to destroy fortifications and shelters for further assaults. This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a commentary for LIGA.net.

The spokesperson emphasized that such tactics significantly complicate the defense of Ukrainian positions.

"When there is nowhere to hide, it is very difficult to defend a settlement," Voloshyn said.

The spokesman also said that the enemy has been actively deploying assault group personnel to the frontline in the area of Mala Tokmachka and is trying to establish their logistics and engineering development of routes, such as demining and clearing of roads.

He explained that the enemy plans to open another direction in this area to approach Orikhiv from the east.

In addition, through certain logistical routes, the enemy tried several times to conduct assault operations using armored vehicles, as well as moving assault groups on motorcycles and ATVs. According to him, such attempts were unsuccessful.

The spokesperson clarified that it was not a large-scale offensive with massive use of armored vehicles.