Voloshin: Russians are gathering assault groups to Mala Tokmachka

Southern Defense Forces spokesman says Russians may try to resume assault operations in the area of Mala Tokmachka

Russian military (Photo: propaganda media)

Russians have moved the personnel of assault groups to the frontline positions on the frontline near the village of Mala Tokmachka, which is located near Orikhiv. About this reported Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, told Ukrinform.

"We expect that the enemy will also resume assault operations and attempts to capture this settlement (Mala Tokmachka – ed.)," the spokesman said.

Read also Dnipro is not the goal. We explain why Russia is rushing to the Dnipro region

Voloshyn also noted that Russian troops have intensified fighting in the southern sector, particularly in the areas of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

"The enemy has begun activity near the settlements of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka. Also, every day here (Russian troops – ed.) conduct assault operations on our positions, but they are not successful," the spokesman said.

In addition, the spokesman informed that up to 50 assault actions were recorded in the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces over the past week, most of which took place in the Orikhivsk sector.

In particular, over the past few days, the enemy has resumed its assault activity in the Huliaypillia sector, where it is trying to storm Ukrainian positions near Poltavka from the east.

"The enemy is also continuing assault operations in the area where Kamianske, Plavni and Prymorske are located. Here they are launching a massive attack on our positions, which have been virtually destroyed and almost all shelters have been destroyed," said the spokesman.