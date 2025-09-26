Ukrainian Armed Forces thwart Russian offensive in Novopavlivka sector – Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine actively thwarted the Russian army's attempted offensive in the Novopavlivka sector, after which Russian marine units were drawn into fighting in the Dobropole sector. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a conversation with journalists, the correspondent reports LIGA.net.

Syrsky noted that in the Novopavlivka sector, in the area where the borders of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipro regions converge, the enemy tried to advance deep into Ukrainian territory.

Read also Dnipro is not the goal. We explain why Russia is rushing to the Dnipro region

To do this, the Russians redeployed marine units from the Sumy direction to this line. The redeployed group consisted of four brigades and one marine regiment.

However, after successful actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Dobropil sector, the enemy abandoned its offensive in the Novopavlivka sector and redeployed marines to the Dobropil sector.

"Now these units have suffered losses and are not successful," Syrsky said.