Although the HUR intelligence officers did not receive satellite images from the US agency, the effect of the call "was impressive"

Illustrative photo: TU-22M3

In preparation for an operation to destroy Tu-22M3 strategic aircraft in the Russian rear, an attempt was made to obtain satellite imagery from a Ukrainian working for the US agency NASA. This is described in the book "2024 Kilometers" about one of the most daring operations of the Main Intelligence Directorate in August 2023, excerpts of which are published by LIGA.net.

The book contains the following dialog:

"Oh, we'd love to see the latest satellite images of our future mission area," McGregor dreamed.

- Oh, listen, I have an idea! We have friends who have contacts of a person who works at NASA!

- "Are you serious now?" McGregor asks, surprised.

- Yes! He is a Ukrainian who works there. We should try it.

- I'm shocked, where did you get all those friends?"

REFERENCE. Magregor is Colonel Oleh Babiy, head of the GUR sabotage group.



On August 30, during the return Magregor is Colonel Oleh Babiy, head of the GUR sabotage group.On August 30, during the return from this task , the defenders were ambushed – Babiy was mortally wounded and killed while covering the retreat of his comrades.

Although, of course, no one gave satellite images from NASA, the effect of the call to the American agency "was impressive," the book says.

"This gave us great confidence that, if necessary, the scouts would get everything the group needed to overcome any obstacles," the text adds.