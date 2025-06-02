Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for second round of talks
On June 2, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul, where the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place. This was reported to Suspilny by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi.
The meeting with the Russian delegation is scheduled for 1:00 PM at the Chiragan Palace.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously voiced four points from Ukraine for Istanbul:
→ a complete and unconditional ceasefire;
→ release of prisoners;
→ return of abducted children;
→ preparation of a meeting at the highest level (this concerns a meeting between the head of Ukraine and dictator Vladimir Putin ).
The latter is necessary in order to "establish a reliable and lasting peace and guarantee security," the head of state explained.
He also announced that the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul, like last time, will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov .
- On the evening of May 31, Zelensky reported that Ukraine and its partners still do not have clear information about what proposals the Russian delegation plans to bring to Istanbul .
- On the afternoon of June 1, the head of state confirmed that Ukraine would participate in the negotiations in Istanbul . The president later published the composition of the Ukrainian group at the negotiations .
- Russian propaganda stated that the Russian delegation had already flown to Istanbul . Moscow reported that it would not change the composition of the delegation and that it would continue to be led by Putin's aide Medinsky .