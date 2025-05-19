Ukrainian-made KRAMPUS flamethrower robots to be reinforced by Defense Forces units – photo

Ukrainian soldier (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the Ukrainian-made KRAMPUS mobile flamethrower strike system for use in the units of the Defense Forces. This was reported by Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment.

The robot is designed to perform assault and defense tasks. It is compact in size and weight and fits in the back of a pickup truck, minibus or trailer.

KRAMPUS is equipped with two silent electric motors and a tracked chassis that provides high cross-country ability over difficult terrain – it can move off-road, through forest thickets, sand, mud, and overcome steep slopes.

The complex has control channels that are resistant to electronic warfare, and operates in cold, heat, snow, and rain. The battery capacity of the platform is enough for several hours of continuous movement. Thanks to this, it can work in the position in the standby mode for a long time.

The robot is equipped with video cameras and a combat module with RPV-16 rocket-propelled infantry flamethrowers capable of destroying manpower and lightly armored vehicles.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized more than 80 ground robotic systems, most of which are Ukrainian-made, for use in the Defense Forces. In 2023, the defense ministry codified almost 10 robots, and last year – more than 50. Since the beginning of 2025 – more than 20.

Photo: Ministry of Defense

on May 5, 2025, the Ministry of Defense announced that had codified and authorized the operation of the Vyslyuk ground robotic complex.

On May 12, it became known about the authorization for operation of the Spider ground robotic complex.