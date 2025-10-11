Ukrainian marines destroy four artillery systems used by Russia to shell Kherson this week

Kherson (Illustrative photo: Ukrinform)

The 30th Marine Corps destroyed four artillery systems that were used to shell Kherson over the past four days. This was reported by Ukrinform said colonel Oleksandr Zavtonov, spokesman for the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy.

According to him, between October 7 and 10, Russian troops fired 38 artillery shells at settlements located in the defense zone of the 30th Marine Corps.

Zavtonov added that Kherson suffers the most from these attacks, as it is actually "at zero," so to speak.

"Unlike the Russian occupiers, we do not place artillery in urban areas to avoid exposing local residents to additional danger. Nevertheless, we have the means to counter such terrorist attacks," explained the spokesman.

He said that during these days, the Ukrainian military destroyed and wounded 83 occupants, destroyed 48 pieces of weapons and equipment, including four artillery systems that were firing at Kherson. This is the result of a counter-battery fight in which the Ukrainian military combines artillery, drones and modern intelligence systems.

According to Zavtonov, having no success on the battlefield, the enemy is doing everything to hit the regional center, continuing its terrorist tactics against the civilian population.