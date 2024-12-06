Ukrainian Peklo missile-drones developed in a year

Herman Smetanin stated that the missile-drone is not only produced serially but is also continuously improved

Peklo missile-drone (Photo from Herman Smetanin's Telegram channel)

The advanced Peklo missile-drone was developed from scratch by a Ukrainian manufacturer in just one year, according to Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin.

The first batch, consisting of several dozen units, was delivered to the Defense Forces.

"This is the result of the ingenuity and hard work of Ukrainian arms manufacturers. A new type of weapon, the first in its class—a missile-drone. It was created from scratch in record time, just one year," the minister wrote.

Smetanin added that the drone has already seen successful combat use. It flies at a speed of 700 km/h and has a range of up to 700 km.

The minister said that the Peklo is not only mass-produced but is also undergoing constant upgrades.

In particular, efforts are ongoing to enhance the drone's resistance to electronic warfare, improve operational performance, and increase targeting accuracy.

"New warhead types are being developed to expand the range of potential targets," he concluded.