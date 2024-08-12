Ukrainian troops remove Russian flag from admin building in Kursk Oblast – video

The video contains no details other than it was reportedly filmed in the village of Daryino, Sudzhansky District, Kursk Oblast

Photo by ERA/Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Fighters from the 225th Separate Assault Battalion released a video, reportedly filmed in the village of Daryino in Kursk Oblast's Sudzhansky District, where they are seen taking down a Russian flag from an administrative building.

"Daryino. After clearing the area, fighters of the 225th SAB remove the rag from the administrative building," the soldiers captioned the video.

The video was published on August 12, but it's unclear when it was recorded. The Ukrainian servicemen in the footage are wearing summer uniforms.

Daryino is located approximately four kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Map: Google

