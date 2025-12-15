Ukrainians' confidence in the US has almost halved in a year - poll

In December 2024, 41% of Ukrainians trusted the United States; a year later, this figure dropped to 21%

Flags of Ukraine and the United States (Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA)

Over the course of the year, Ukrainians' trust in the United States has almost halved. This is evidenced by the results of survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

As of December 2025, 49% trust the European Union, 23% do not trust it (in December 2024, it was 46% and 19%, i.e. almost unchanged). The remaining 27% answered "hard to say for sure".

At the same time, trust in the United States and NATO is much lower, and they have shown a significant downward trend over the year.

Thus, 21% trust the United States (down from 41% in December 2024), 48% do not trust it (up from 24% in December 2024). The remaining 32% could not decide on their opinion.

Infographics: KIIS

In the case of NATO, 34% trust the organization (down from 43% in December 2024), and 41% do not trust it (up from 25%). The remaining 25% were undecided.

REFERENCE The survey was conducted on November 26 - December 13, 2025, on KIIS's own initiative. Sociologists interviewed 547 respondents aged 18 and older living in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine by phone. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample did not exceed 5.6% for indicators close to 50%, 4.8% for indicators close to 25%, 3.4% for indicators close to 10%, and 2.5% for indicators close to 5%. However, in times of war, a certain deviation may be added.

In October, it was reported that among Ukrainians decreased of those who see Europe as a reliable ally - for the first time, sociologists recorded a downward trend, while the share of those who favorably assess US policy has decreased slightly compared to August.