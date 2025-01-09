Ukrainians unlikely to accept peace at any cost – KIIS director

If the West offers a compromise without security guarantees, Ukrainians will reject it, says KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetskyi

Although there is a growing number of Ukrainians willing to make territorial concessions, the majority will not accept peace at any cost, Anton Hrushetskyi, executive director of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), said in an interview with LIGA.net.

The proportion of people willing to make territorial concessions to achieve peace has been increasing since 2023, with a brief pause between May and October 2024 due to the Kursk operation. However, this trend resumed by December.

According to Hrushetskyi, for an absolute majority of Ukrainians—90% or more—the occupation of any part of Ukrainian territory is not considered legitimate. However, if Ukraine is offered a package that guarantees EU and NATO membership and ensures physical security and economic recovery prospects, Ukrainians might reluctantly accept a scenario where the liberation of occupied territories is postponed.

"But this is only on the condition that, in return, Ukraine receives EU and NATO membership or equivalent security guarantees. Ukrainians have become more cynical, and any piece of paper will no longer satisfy them. These must be serious, reliable guarantees," he stated.

Hrushetskyi pointed out that some Western intellectuals believe Ukrainians simply want an end to hostilities. However, this is not the case.

"Ukrainians understand that they have already been through this in 2015. When de facto part of the territory remained occupied, and the relative ceasefire was used by Russia to build up forces, make Europe dependent on gas, and attack Ukraine again, which did not receive adequate help from Western partners during this time," he added.

Therefore, if partners propose a compromise without security guarantees, Ukrainians will reject it, Hrushetskyi argues.

On November 12, 2024, KIIS published survey results indicating that Ukrainians who do not trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are more willing to make territorial concessions.

On January 2, 2025, KIIS released survey results showing that fewer Ukrainians are willing to endure the war for as long as necessary.

