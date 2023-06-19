Only 23% of Ukrainians want to replace Zelenskyy after victory, 69% want new parliament

Sociologists asked citizens of Ukraine whether it is necessary to change the president, the government and the parliament after the victory. Only 23% of Ukrainians want to replace the president after the victory, while almost 70% would make changes in the Rada, reported the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

The survey was conducted from May 26 to June 5, 2023.

KIIS asked the respondents the question to what extent among them there is a request for the renewal of the central power after the victory in the war: the president, the parliament, and the government.

The vast majority of Ukrainians (73%) supported the renewal of the central government at one level or another.

The biggest request for change concerns the Verkhovna Rada – 69% of respondents would like to replace the parliament after victory.

Next comes the government – 47% of respondents would like to change it.

The fewest respondents – 23% – would like to replace the president after victory.

The survey was conducted by the method of telephone interviews, and 1,029 respondents aged 18 and over who live in all government-controlled regions of Ukraine (except AR Crimea) took part in it. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample did not exceed 3.4%.

