Ukraine was attacked by 136 "Shahed": more than fifty were shot down, but there are consequences

Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovs'k regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack

Hunting for "chessmen" (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Telegram)

On the night of May 6, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 136 drones, air defense managed to shoot down 54 drones. This was reported by in the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine .

According to the military, the Russians attacked with attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones from the following areas: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Prymorsk - temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.

As of 10:30 a.m., 54 "Shaheds" have been confirmed downed in eastern, northern, southern and central Ukraine. Another 70 imitator drones were lost without negative consequences on the ground.

Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipro regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

.

In the evening of May 5, Russia attacked Odesa with drones, resulting in deaths On the morning of May 6, Russia attacked Kharkiv for more than two hours. In total, was recorded 20 hits by Russian "shahed" in four districts of the city in eight locations. Four wounded are known. There is information about fire at the Barabashovo market The same morning, the enemy .

.