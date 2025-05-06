Ukraine was attacked by 136 "Shahed": more than fifty were shot down, but there are consequences
On the night of May 6, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 136 drones, air defense managed to shoot down 54 drones. This was reported by in the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine .
According to the military, the Russians attacked with attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones from the following areas: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Prymorsk - temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.
As of 10:30 a.m., 54 "Shaheds" have been confirmed downed in eastern, northern, southern and central Ukraine. Another 70 imitator drones were lost without negative consequences on the ground.
Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipro regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.
- .