Umerov: 95% of drones at the front are made in Ukraine

As of today, about 40% of the needs of the front are covered by domestic production

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine covers 40% of the needs of the front line on its own. In particular, 95% of the drones used at the front are domestically produced, said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov during a meeting in the Ramstein format on July 21, transmits Public.

According to Umerov, over the past two years, Ukraine has invested more than UAH 20 billion in the development of its defense industry.

"We are no longer just a recipient, we have become a full-fledged participant in joint production," Umerov emphasized.

He added that thanks to the Danish model, Ukraine's allies can directly invest in Ukrainian defense companies. In total, more than four billion dollars have been raised.

"Together with our allies, we have already implemented more than 20 joint projects. Many others are ongoing and will soon yield results," he said.