UN conference to be held on July 28-29 at the level of foreign ministers

UN meeting (Photo: un.org)

A United Nations conference in New York, organized by France and Saudi Arabia, will begin to consider the possibility of implementing a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. About reports Le Figaro.

The conference will be held on July 28-29 at the level of foreign ministers.

The French Foreign Ministry said that its head, Jean-Noel Barrot, and his colleagues will call on other countries to "continue the global political momentum that should lead to the recognition of the state of Palestine, the normalization of relations with Israel, and the disarmament of Hamas."

Minister for Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noël Barrot said said in an interview with La Tribune Dimanche that other European countries are expected to "reaffirm their intention to recognize the state of Palestine" at this conference, but did not specify which ones.

Representatives of more than 100 countries are expected to speak at the event, but Israel and the United States will not participate in the meeting.

The conference was originally scheduled to take place in June, but was postponed due to the Israeli operation against Iran.

In 1988, Palestine, which was partially under Israeli control, declared independence. Today, it is recognized by more than 140 of the 193 UN member states, including Ukraine. Among European countries, Palestine's independence has also been recognized by Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, and the Czech Republic. None of the G7 countries has recognized Palestinian independence.