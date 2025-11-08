Undermining Nord Stream. Ukrainian in Italy continues his hunger strike, Lubinets demands a solution

The arrested Ukrainian is in critical health condition. Ombudsman sends official letters and demands resolution of the situation

Dmytro Lubinets (Photo: t.me/dmytro_lubinetzs)

Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, arrested in Italy in the case of the Nord Stream pipeline bombing, continues his hunger strike. Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with his wife and stated that her husband's basic rights are being violated.

Galina Kuznetsova said that the Ukrainian's health condition is critical due to the continuation of the hunger strike. Lubinets said that the situation requires immediate action and he took it under his personal control.

The Ombudsman sent official letters to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Italian Ministry of Justice, Vice-President of the European Parliament Pina Picerno, the Ombudsman of Italy and the Lazio Region Marino Fardelli and the National Guarantor of the Rights of Persons Deprived of Personal Liberty.

Lubinets's advisor, Oleksandr Gorodetsky, a well-known human rights activist, is working in Italy. In particular, he took part in a rally where he demanded that proper conditions of detention for the Ukrainian be created immediately and that he be provided with food and medicine. He also personally delivered a letter from Lubinets to the Italian Ministry of Justice.

"We must do everything possible to protect the rights of the Ukrainian. After all, Serhiy's detention in a high-security colony and inadequate conditions is unacceptable and contrary to the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms," the Ombudsman emphasized .

Rally in Italy (Photo: facebook.com/dmytro.lubinets)

Councillor Horodetskyi (Photo: facebook.com/dmytro.lubinets)