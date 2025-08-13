Ursula von der Leyen: Europe, the US and NATO have strengthened their common position for Ukraine

The head of the European Commission noted that the participants of the conversation exchanged views on the upcoming meeting in Alaska between Trump and Putin

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: EPA)

Europe, the US and NATO strengthen common position for Ukraine after online conversation between European leaders and the US president Donald Trump before his meeting with the dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. About said president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"Together with Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, we had a very good conversation," von der Leyen wrote.

She said that the participants of the conversation exchanged views on the upcoming bilateral meeting in Alaska between Trump and Putin.

The President of the European Commission added that the leaders will continue to maintain close coordination.

"No one wants peace more than we do, a just and lasting peace," von der Leyen emphasized.