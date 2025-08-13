Trump: European leaders are great people and want a peace deal
President of the United States Donald Trump said that European heads of state want a peace agreement in the Russian-Ukrainian war. The head of the United States wrote this in his social network Truth Social.
"Will be speaking to European Leaders in a short while. They are great people who want to see a deal done," Trump wrote.
The US president did not give any other details.
On Wednesday, August 13, will take place three separate online meetings with the participation of European leaders, the United States and Ukraine before the summit between Trump and the dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. In particular, there will be a conversation between Trump, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of Europe.
- In an interview with LIGA.net, diplomat Ohryzko said that even if Trump does not listen to his partners during the online meeting, the event is still positive, as it will bring Ukraine and Europe closer together.
- Axios, citing unnamed U.S. officials, claims that despite his intention to meet with the Russian dictator in Alaska, the US president is still angry with Putin.
