Russia is trying to convince us that it is a bear, not a paper tiger. About said uS Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker at the Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics event in Brussels, reports a correspondent LIGA.net.

Whitaker noted that the US President Donald Trump disappointed with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putinthe dictator responds with massive shelling of Ukrainian cities every time he makes a peace offer.

Over the past four years, the Russians have lost about a million soldiers, Whitaker emphasized.

"Even a snail could have already left the Ukrainian-Russian border and reached Poland. And they [the Russian army] cannot move at least at the speed of a snail. And then Russia tries to convince us that it is a bear, not a paper tiger. This war is senseless, and it must end," the ambassador emphasized.

Whitaker noted that NATO is now dealing with Russia's "no war, no peace" strategy, where Moscow is making asymmetric threats (such as drone and aircraft raids into NATO countries) to "avoid crossing the line" that would draw the United States into a full-fledged war.

The Alliance, in turn, must find new ways to protect itself.

"But we must learn not to use $2 million worth of missiles to shoot down a $600 Shahed," the diplomat concluded.