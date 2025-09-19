"The threat of Russia is somewhat exaggerated". Trump praises Ukraine's success in the war

Matthew Whitaker (Photo: VALDA KALNINA / EPA)

Russia has not achieved much success in the war against Ukraine, while the latter has managed to regain part of its territory. This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker in an interview with the Fox Business TV channel.

"But, you know, I think the Russian threat is sometimes exaggerated. They have not achieved much success. And [...] Ukraine has actually returned the territory. And so, you know, in my opinion, this indicates Russia's weakness," the official said, commenting on the recent drone attack on Poland by the occupiers.

Whitaker believes that since Russian economy "continues to decline," then continuing the war against Ukraine "will be difficult [for the Russians]."

In the same interview, the diplomat noted that US leader Donald Trump will not be set conditions for Ukraine and Russia to end the war, and that intelligence is currently did not come to a conclusion, whether the flight of Russian drones into Poland was intentional.