US Ambassador to NATO on drones in Poland: Intelligence has not yet concluded whether it was intentional

NATO will react "accordingly" if Russia's actions against Poland were deliberate, says Matthew Whitaker

Matthew Whitaker (Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA)

Intelligence has not yet concluded whether the flight of Russian drones into Poland was a deliberate act. This was reported by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker on Fox Business.

"Intelligence has not yet concluded whether this was intentional or not," Whitaker said when asked if it was a mockery of allied.

The ambassador added that if this was intentional, it is a very serious violation, and NATO will respond "accordingly".

"We are not going to get ahead of the decision of the President of the United States Donald Trump and the intelligence community on this issue. So we will be ready. We will make sure that our alliance is strong," Whitaker continued.

In this context, he mentioned the Allies' decision to increase defense spending.