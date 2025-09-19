US Ambassador to NATO on drones in Poland: Intelligence has not yet concluded whether it was intentional
Intelligence has not yet concluded whether the flight of Russian drones into Poland was a deliberate act. This was reported by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker on Fox Business.
"Intelligence has not yet concluded whether this was intentional or not," Whitaker said when asked if it was a mockery of allied.
The ambassador added that if this was intentional, it is a very serious violation, and NATO will respond "accordingly".
"We are not going to get ahead of the decision of the President of the United States Donald Trump and the intelligence community on this issue. So we will be ready. We will make sure that our alliance is strong," Whitaker continued.
In this context, he mentioned the Allies' decision to increase defense spending.
- On September 11, Zelenskyy compared the Russian drone attack on Poland with the occupation of Ukrainian Crimea in 2014.
- Trump said, that the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake". At the same time, the Polish Foreign Ministry denied this.
- On September 13, NATO's Operation Eastern Sentinel was launched in Poland in response to a Russian drone attack on the country three days earlier.
- The next day, Navrotsky agreed to deploy NATO allied troops on his country's territory as part of the Alliance's new operation.
