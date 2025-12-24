U.S. Ambassador to NATO: We are trying to find out what Russia is willing to do

Whitaker sees progress in the negotiations, but admits that the massive attacks that Russia continues to organize every night speak for themselves

Matthew Whitaker (Photo: VALDA KALNINA/EPA)

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker believes talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war are productive, but admits that the constant massive shelling speaks for itself. The United States is currently trying to understand what steps Russia might take to resolve the conflict, he said in an interview with Fox News .

"I think we are closer [to an agreement] than ever before. Obviously, this past weekend, spending two or three days simultaneously in talks with both the Ukrainians and the Russians, was, as Steve Witkoff said, productive and constructive. But the ball is now in the Russians' court," Mr. Whitaker emphasized .

He noted that there are about four documents on the table now: a 20-point peace plan with multilateral security guarantees, security guarantees provided by the United States, and a plan for economic growth and prosperity after peace.

"I think we are trying to find out what the maximum is that Russia is willing to do. They continue to launch these massive overnight attacks against Ukraine. It kind of speaks for itself," Whitaker said .

He agreed with the journalist that Russia has never been ready to admit heavy losses on its part and has always been ready to "suffer" more than other countries.

"Such losses and millions of victims would never be tolerated by any other country except Russia. And yet this is what they are doing for very little, if any, gains on the battlefield," the ambassador emphasized .