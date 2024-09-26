US announces $2.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine: full list of weapons

Weapons to be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden (Photo by The Office of the President of Ukraine)

The United States will provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a new $2.4 billion aid package as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), the Pentagon announced, publishing a list of included weaponry.

The package will deliver additional air defense capabilities, drones, and air-to-ground munitions to Ukraine, as well as bolster the country's defense industrial base and support its maintenance and sustainment needs.

The capabilities in this announcement include:

→ Munitions and support for Ukrainian air defense systems;

→ Air-to-ground munitions;

→ Drones and components to support Ukrainian drone production;

→ Equipment to counter unmanned aerial systems;

→ Unmanned surface vessels;

→ Secure communication equipment;

→ Equipment and materiel to support Ukrainian ammunition production;

→ Spare parts, maintenance and sustainment support, and other necessary equipment

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United States had announced significant defense assistance to Ukraine totaling $7.9 billion. The fact of the assistance was also confirmed by US President Joe Biden: $5.5 billion of aid will be provided under the PDA (Presidential Drawdown Authority) program and $2.4 billion under the USAI initiative. The latter is actually an order for weapons production, and this package will take longer to arrive than the one under the first program.

