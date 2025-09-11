US can support Ukraine and be ready for war with China at the same time, says analyst Hamilton

Washington should work closely with Kyiv to learn the lessons of modern warfare, says retired US Army colonel

Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA)

The United States can simultaneously support Ukraine and be prepared for a potential war with China, said for LIGA.net text Robert Hamilton, retired US Army colonel, professor at the US Army War College.

According to him, the hawks of American politics, who are strongly opposed to China, mistakenly argue that the United States should cut aid to Ukraine because it takes up resources needed for a possible war.

At the same time, the second camp believes that Washington can simultaneously support Ukraine and be prepared for a war with China, as these two wars will require different tools, Hamilton said.

"I share these views. The US should work closely with Kyiv to learn the lessons of modern warfare that the Ukrainian army is receiving," the former military officer added.