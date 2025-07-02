US Congressman urges Trump to hold emergency briefing on suspension of aid to Ukraine
Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick urged US President Donald Trump to hold an urgent briefing for congressmen on the situation with the supply of aid to Ukraine. He published the corresponding appeal on his Facebook page.
Fitzpatrick stated that he is concerned by reports that the U.S. has suspended the delivery of already agreed-upon aid to Ukraine, at a time when Russia continues its summer offensive campaign and has intensified air strikes on the rear.
"While the U.S. needs to strengthen our domestic defense industrial base, we must and should simultaneously provide critically needed assistance to our allies who are defending their freedom from the barbaric invasion of dictators. Doing neither is unacceptable," the congressman writes.
He emphasized that Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom, but for the entire democratic world.
"This is a critical moment: Ukraine's bravery must continue to be met with action, and the United States must maintain its leadership role... There can be no half-measures in defending freedom," the Republican emphasized.
"I respectfully request an urgent briefing from the White House and the Department of Defense regarding the Pentagon's recent reviews of our weapons and ammunition stocks, as well as the decision to suspend critically needed and life-saving military aid to Ukraine," Fitzpatrick concluded.On July 2, it became known that the Pentagon had suspended the supply of some air defense missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to concerns that US arsenals had become too small.On the same day, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, commenting on the decision, stated that the United States must ensure that it has sufficient weapons in reserve.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that consultations are ongoing between Ukraine and the United States regarding the supply of American military aid, including air defense missiles.