US Congressman urges Trump to hold emergency briefing on suspension of aid to Ukraine

One of the Republicans in Congress urged Trump to hold an urgent briefing for congressmen.

Brian Fitzpatrick (Photo: facebook.com/RepBrianFitz)

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick urged US President Donald Trump to hold an urgent briefing for congressmen on the situation with the supply of aid to Ukraine. He published the corresponding appeal on his Facebook page.

Fitzpatrick stated that he is concerned by reports that the U.S. has suspended the delivery of already agreed-upon aid to Ukraine, at a time when Russia continues its summer offensive campaign and has intensified air strikes on the rear.