US defense companies want to increase arms supplies to Ukraine – analyst Samus

The US military-industrial complex has complaints against Trump because he is losing the European market, says NGRN director

The administration of US President Donald Trump does not plan to give Ukraine weapons, and it is questionable whether it will sell them directly or through Europe. But the American military-industrial complex wants to increase weapons supplies to Ukraine. About this in the material of LIGA.net said Mykhailo Samus, director of the New Geopolitics Research Network platform.

"The US military-industrial complex has questions for the government. If they lose the European market, it will be a blow for them from which they will not recover. Trump will leave, but the US military-industrial complex will remain," the analyst noted.

He emphasized that if the US blocks arms sales to Europe, it will start doing even more of its own and, it is possible, will refuse to purchase American F-35 fighters.

We are talking about thousands of contracted aircraft. The price of each is about $100 million.

"Without Europe, the largest arms market in the world, the prospects for the US military-industrial complex are poor. Trump does not understand that when he "attacks" Europe, a major buyer of US weapons, it hurts the US military-industrial complex first of all," Samus added.