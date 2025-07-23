Chris Wright believes that the United States may take the strictest measures against Russia

Chris Wright (Photo: SHAWN THEW /EPA)

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that imposing sanctions on Russian oil is the most effective way to end the war in Ukraine. He said this... stated / declared / said in an interview with journalist Bret Baier on Fox News.

In response to Bayer's question of whether he considered imposing sanctions against Russian oil to be "the key to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war," Wright answered affirmatively.

"Listen, this is enormous pressure on Russia. This is the greatest pressure that can be put on them," he said.

In response to a journalist's question, whether the US President intends to... Donald Trump Regarding imposing such sanctions, the minister stated that it is very likely.

"I think it's a very real possibility," he said.

The official reminded that the US is the world's largest producer of oil and gas, and therefore "can do what has never been done before."