The United States believes that Ukraine should independently determine the composition of its Armed Forces, but it is ready to help, said Matthew Miller

Matthew Miller (Screenshot)

The United States is prepared to provide all necessary equipment and training for young Ukrainian soldiers if Kyiv decides to lower the mobilization age, said Matthew Miller, State Department spokesperson for the Biden administration, during a briefing.

Miller noted that Washington has discussed security issues in eastern Ukraine with the Ukrainian government. According to the official, the U.S. believes that Ukraine should independently determine the composition of its Armed Forces.

"What we have made clear is that if they produce additional forces to join the fight, we and our allies will be ready to equip those forces and train those forces to enter battle," Miller said.

Previously, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine needs to make "hard decisions" regarding further mobilization, though he did not specify what these decisions entail.

Additionally, on November 27, Reuters reported that the U.S. is urging Ukraine to lower the mobilization age to 18.

On October 15, an advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office stated that U.S. politicians are "pressuring" the president to lower the mobilization age, but the head of state "has not given in."

In November, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would not lower the mobilization age; however, contracts with motivational packages would be offered to individuals who have not reached the mobilization age.

On December 5, Zelenskyy's advisor Dmytro Lytvyn stated that "there are no preparations for the mobilization of 18-year-olds."

Read more: Young soldiers must not offset lack of equipment, says Zelenskyy