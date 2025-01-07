US to announce 'substantial' aid package for Ukraine this week

The aid package will reportedly come from existing US stockpiles

Lloyd Austin (video screenshot)

The Biden administration is preparing to announce the latest military aid package for Ukraine, AP News reportеd, citing two senior Pentagon officials.

The announcement is expected during Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to Germany on January 9 as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. While the exact amount has not been disclosed, officials described the package as "substantial."

According to one Defense Department official, the package will be drawn from existing US stockpiles to deliver most of the promised weapons to Ukraine quickly.

However, officials clarified that the package will not include Congress's remaining $4 billion for Ukraine funding. "More than a couple of billion dollars" will remain available.

The remaining funds could be provided to Ukraine by the new administration of President Donald Trump if it chose to do so, the sources said.

One official added that Pentagon representatives working in Ukraine have already been in contact with Trump's transition team to discuss "all the issues that we believe are important."