US to continue intelligence sharing with Ukraine – White House
The United States will continue sharing intelligence with Ukraine to support its defense, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing.
"Intelligence sharing in terms of defense of Ukraine will continue to be shared," Leavitt stated in response to a question.
Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanded "effective control over a possible ceasefire along the entire front line, an end to forced mobilization in Ukraine, and a halt to the rearmament of the Ukrainian armed forces" as conditions for a 30-day truce.
He also claimed that "a complete halt to foreign military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv must be a key condition for preventing conflict escalation and achieving a political-diplomatic resolution."
- On March 18, 2025, Trump called Putin, and the conversation lasted more than an hour and a half.
- The Russian dictator agreed not to strike Ukrainian infrastructure for 30 days and reportedly issued the corresponding order to his military.
- On March 19, the White House announced Trump's phone call with Zelenskyy. Later, the U.S. president stated the conversation lasted about an hour.