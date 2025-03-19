US to continue intelligence sharing with Ukraine – White House

Putin demands an end to military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv

Karoline Leavitt (Photo: EPA)

The United States will continue sharing intelligence with Ukraine to support its defense, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing.



"Intelligence sharing in terms of defense of Ukraine will continue to be shared," Leavitt stated in response to a question.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanded "effective control over a possible ceasefire along the entire front line, an end to forced mobilization in Ukraine, and a halt to the rearmament of the Ukrainian armed forces" as conditions for a 30-day truce.

He also claimed that "a complete halt to foreign military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv must be a key condition for preventing conflict escalation and achieving a political-diplomatic resolution."

On March 18, 2025, Trump called Putin, and the conversation lasted more than an hour and a half.

The Russian dictator agreed not to strike Ukrainian infrastructure for 30 days and reportedly issued the corresponding order to his military.

On March 19, the White House announced Trump's phone call with Zelenskyy. Later, the U.S. president stated the conversation lasted about an hour.