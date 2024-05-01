Russia strikes Odesa with ballistic missiles, at least 13 injured

Russia strikes Odesa with ballistic missiles, at least 13 injuredsupplemented
Two explosions were heard in Odesa at 9:59 p.m. on May 1, according to a LIGA.net source in the city.
The Air Force had warned of ballistic missile launches.
Monitoring channels and the Air Force reported ballistic missile launches in the direction of the city.
At 9:59 p.m., the source reported two explosions.
UPDATED at 10:56 p.m. Kiper wrote that at least 13 people were injured and a large fire broke out at the site of the impact.
