Russia strikes Odesa with ballistic missiles, at least 13 injured

Two explosions were heard in Odesa at 9:59 p.m. on May 1, according to a LIGA.net source in the city.



The Air Force had warned of ballistic missile launches.

At., an air raid alert was declared in the Odesa Oblast. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, urged residents to seek shelter.Monitoring channels and the Air Force reported ballistic missile launches in the direction of the city.At., the source reported two explosions.. Kiper wrote that at least 13 people were injured and a large fire broke out at the site of the impact.