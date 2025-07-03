Explosions are heard in the occupied Kartsyzk, Donetsk region, a strong detonation has begun – video
July 2nd in the occupied area
According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, a munitions depot was likely hit there.
The head of the Khartsyzk district, Viktoria Zhukova, wrote that many complaints from residents are coming in regarding damaged glazing in the entrances of apartment buildings.
Locals are also complaining about heavy smoke after the explosion.On the night of June 27-28, the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Kirovskoye military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea with drones. The special service reported the destruction of three helicopters and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system .On the night of July 1 , loud explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Luhansk , resulting in fires.