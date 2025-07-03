Explosions are heard in the occupied Kartsyzk, Donetsk region, a strong detonation has begun – video

Russians complain about loud explosions in the occupied city of Kartsyzk.

Illustrative photo (Photo: propaganda media)

July 2nd in the occupied area Several powerful explosions were heard in the city of Khartsyzk in the Donetsk region, resulting in a fire. This is reported by propaganda media.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, a munitions depot was likely hit there.