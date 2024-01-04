Polish top security official warns Russia will emerge stronger if Ukraine falls

The European Union should identify the risks associated with the threat of Russian imperialism, said the head of Poland's National Security Bureau

Jacek Siewiera (Photo: EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA)

Russia could become even stronger than before 2022 if it can defeat Ukraine, the head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, said in an interview with the TVN 24 channel.

There is a very high risk that the Russian Federation will not stop in Ukraine, he believes.

"The European Union has a strange habit: everyone wants to sell and produce, but no one wants to pay for it. This trend must be broken," Siewiera stated.

He noted that any talk about the integration processes of the European Union today is "meaningless if the problem of identifying risks associated with the threat from Eastern and Russian imperialism is not diagnosed and properly resolved."

On December 29, Poland increased the level of combat capability of air defense after the detection of an unknown object in the country's airspace during the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine in the morning of December 29. Informed sources told Polish media that it could be a Russian X-101 or X-22 missile. According to their data, the missile crossed the territory of Poland for three minutes and moved away from the border at a distance of about 30 km.

Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the violation of Polish airspace during Russia's missile attack on Ukraine.

Overnight on December 29, Russia terrorized Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions rang out in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Konotop, Zaporizhzhya, and Cherkasy. Air defense forces shot down 114 targets out of 158.