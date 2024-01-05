42 foreign components in Russian missiles revealed by NACP in Kropyvnytskyi attack

NAZK stresses that Russia has consistently used Kh-59 missiles in combination with Shahed drones in recent attacks

Kh-59 missile (Photo by StratCom ZSU)

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) expanded its database of Foreign Components in Weapons by adding 42 new details from Russian land-attack missiles of the Kh-59 type, according to an official statement.

NAZK launched the world's first open database of foreign components used in Russian and Iranian weapons on the War and Sanctions portal in December 2023.

The agency noted that it is with these missiles, in conjunction with Shahed kamikaze drones, that Russia has recently launched regular attacks.

On January 4, 2024, Russia struck an energy facility in Kropyvnytskyi with this missile, resulting in one fatality and eight injuries.

"It is imperative to prevent foreign technologies and components from becoming part of aggressors' arsenals and causing harm to civilians around the world," NAZK stressed.

X-59 missile (Photo: National Police)

Reference The Kh-59MK2 land-attack missile is designed to engage stationary ground targets with known coordinates. It is equipped with a navigation and automatic control system supplemented by a satellite correction block. The missile control system can input one or more flight tasks to enable the missile to be distributed from different striking objects. The low-altitude flight path to the target is determined in flight. The Kh-59MK2 land-attack missile is designed to engage stationary ground targets with known coordinates. It is equipped with a navigation and automatic control system supplemented by a satellite correction block. The missile control system can input one or more flight tasks to enable the missile to be distributed from different striking objects. The low-altitude flight path to the target is determined in flight.

Read also: North Korea to deliver more ballistic missiles to Russia for war – U.S. at UN