42 foreign components in Russian missiles revealed by NACP in Kropyvnytskyi attack
The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) expanded its database of Foreign Components in Weapons by adding 42 new details from Russian land-attack missiles of the Kh-59 type, according to an official statement.
NAZK launched the world's first open database of foreign components used in Russian and Iranian weapons on the War and Sanctions portal in December 2023.
The agency noted that it is with these missiles, in conjunction with Shahed kamikaze drones, that Russia has recently launched regular attacks.
On January 4, 2024, Russia struck an energy facility in Kropyvnytskyi with this missile, resulting in one fatality and eight injuries.
"It is imperative to prevent foreign technologies and components from becoming part of aggressors' arsenals and causing harm to civilians around the world," NAZK stressed.
Read also: North Korea to deliver more ballistic missiles to Russia for war – U.S. at UN