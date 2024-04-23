U.S. preparing new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine – Reuters

According to Reuters sources, the aid package will include weapons that can "immediately be put to use on the battlefield"

Illustrative photo - Depositphotos

The United States will provide a new $1 billion military aid package to Ukraine once the $61 billion bill is approved by the Senate and signed by President Joe Biden, Reuters reported, citing two American officials.

The sources told the news agency's journalists that the aid package will include vehicles, Stinger anti-aircraft ammunition, additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 155 mm caliber artillery ammunition, and TOW and Javelin anti-tank ammunition, among other weapons that can "immediately be put to use on the battlefield."



Following the signing of the Ukrainian-Israeli bill, funding for the replenishment of American stocks will be restored. This will allay the Pentagon's concerns about the use of presidential authority to reduce U.S. weapons to aid Ukraine, the publication noted.



Against this backdrop, Reuters reported that American defense companies expect to receive more government contracts as Russia's war against Ukraine continues.

