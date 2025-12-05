Vance on Russia's war against Ukraine: I hope there will be good news in the next few weeks

JD Vance (Photo: ERA / Eric Lee)

The United States believes it has made great progress in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Although the final result was not achieved, Washington hopes for positive developments in the "next few weeks." said vice President of the United States J.D. Vance in an interview with NBC News.

"I do think we have made a lot of progress, but we have not yet reached the ultimate goal. There is hope, and hopefully in the next few weeks there will be good news on this," he said.

When asked about his biggest disappointment as vice president, Vance mentioned the failure to reach an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Russian-Ukrainian relations have been a source of constant frustration, I think, for the entire White House. I think we really thought – and you've heard the president say this a million times – that this would be the easiest war to resolve. And if you had, you know, said that peace in the Middle East was easier to achieve than peace in Eastern Europe, I would have said you were crazy," the vice president added.