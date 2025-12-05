The meeting between the US and Ukrainian delegations ended in Miami – Suspilne
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
Negotiations between Ukrainian and American delegations on US President Donald Trump's peace plan have ended in Miami. This was reported by Suspilne reported unnamed sources from the delegation.
The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Gnatov.
