The meeting between the US and Ukrainian delegations ended in Miami – Suspilne

Meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations in Miami is over, Umerov and Hnatov participated from Ukraine

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Facebook)

Negotiations between Ukrainian and American delegations on US President Donald Trump's peace plan have ended in Miami. This was reported by Suspilne reported unnamed sources from the delegation.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Gnatov.

The news is supplemented by...