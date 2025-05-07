"Victory 9/45". Russia has launched a new propaganda movement abroad

The movement is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory in the "Great Patriotic War"

The Kremlin (Photo: EPA)

Russia is using the newly created propaganda movement "Victory 9/45" as a tool for hybrid influence on other countries, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS) reports.

According to intelligence, the movement's activities include organizing cultural events, car races, film screenings, as well as implementing humanitarian projects, in particular, restoring Soviet military graves.

As noted in the SZRU, all these events have a clear ideological direction and serve to promote Russian historical narratives that contradict the generally accepted international view of the events of World War II.

The leader of the movement, according to the SZRU, is the vice-speaker of the illegitimate State Duma of Russia, Boris Chernyshov. He is under sanctions by Western countries for supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Foreign Intelligence Service also reported that in just the first three months of the movement's existence, its representative offices were opened in eight countries: Armenia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Russia has activated a network of agents throughout Europe and North America to organize propaganda campaigns until May 9. This was reported by the GUR.

On the eve of May 9, the so-called Victory Train began operating in Russia – an agitation and propaganda project that has already visited Moscow, Kaluga, Penza, and Tula.