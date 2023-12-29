Mysterious airborne intruder pierces Polish skies amid Russian attack on Ukraine

Polish authorities reported that the object was tracked by air defense radars until the signal was lost

Tu-22M3 bomber (Photo: resources of the occupiers)

Polish authorities reported that the object was tracked by air defense radars until the signal was lost.

In the early hours of December 29, during Russia's massive missile strikes on Ukraine, an unknown airborne object entered Poland. This information was disclosed by the press service of the Polish armed forces.

Military officials claim that the unknown object entered Poland's airspace from the Ukrainian side in the morning.

It is noted that since crossing the border, the object was monitored by the radars of the air defense system.

"According to the current procedure, the operational commander of the armed forces mobilized the forces and assets at his disposal," the statement said.

From night till morning, the Russia terrorized Ukraine with cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Konotop, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy. Air defense forces successfully intercepted 114 out of 158 targets.

In Dnipro, a maternity hospital and a shopping center were hit, resulting in four deaths and dozens of injuries. In Kyiv, two people were reported dead and 28 injured. In Odesa, two people died and 15 were injured, including two children aged 6 and 8.

In Zaporizhzhia, one woman died, and 10 were injured. In Kharkiv, one man died, and 11 people were injured. In Lviv, one person died, and 15 were injured.

Zelenskyy showed the aftermath of the strike on a shopping center in Dnipro and a residential building in Odesa – videos from the scenes.

