Ukrainian Air Force claims Russian aircraft activity declined after Tu-22M3 bomber shot down

Russian Tu-22M3 (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

Russia has reduced the activity of its strategic aviation in the Black Sea after the downing of the Tu-22M3 bomber by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, reported the spokesman of the Air Force, Illya Yevlash, on the Espreso TV channel.

According to him, the enemy still has various carriers, and it cannot be said that Russia will give up missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

"But they need to rethink their actions 10 times before sending another plane to the waters of the Black and Azov Seas," Yevlash said.

The destruction of the radar stations that carried out strikes on Ukraine, as well as the A-50 aircraft, which performed the same function, affected the aggressor's actions.

"Therefore, the use of aircraft from the south of Ukraine has decreased somewhat recently. We are currently recording a large number of drones, dozens of units operating at different times," Yevlash said.

These drones are reportedly trying to detect Ukrainian air defense stations and the movement of troops to adjust fire and launch strikes.

On April 19, 2024, the Main Intelligence Directorate in cooperation with the Air Force destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber.

LIGA.net's source in the Security and Defense Forces said that it was possible to do this using the S-200 long-range anti-aircraft missile system.

The representative of Defense Intelligence Andriy Yusov stated that it is practically impossible for Russia to manufacture new Tu-22M3 bombers.