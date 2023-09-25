Russia fires missiles, drones at Odesa, targeting grain infrastructure

Russia fired a slew of kamikaze drones, Kalibr cruise missiles and Oniks supersonic missiles at the city of Odesa, in southern Ukraine, overnight on Monday, dealing damage to the city’s grain and port infrastructure.

The Kalibr missiles were flying in complex trajectories in different areas, which made it difficult to shoot them down, and a Russian submarine was involved in the attack from the sea, the Southern Ukraine Defence Forces said in a statement.

Air defence forces took down all 19 drones and 11 out of 12 Kalibrs in the Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

The missiles, however, hit port infrastructure, damaged the Odesa seaport, and caused a fire in a station hotel, which has been closed for several years.

The Oniks missiles destroyed grain storage facilities, but no people were injured.

In the suburbs of Odesa, falling debris damaged warehouses and a private house, causing a fire.

Local authorities reported that a woman was injured in a town in the Odesa region and hospitalised.

It is the latest in a series of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine with drones and missiles, aimed at depleting Ukrainian air defence capabilities and destroying civilian infrastructure.

