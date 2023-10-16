Russia fires Iskander missile, Iranian kamikaze drones at Ukraine overnight

Russia overnight on Monday carried out another missile and drone attack on Ukraine involving Shahed-136 kamikaze UAVs and Iskander ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force Command said in a statement.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

The Ukrainian military said in total, Russia had fired 16 drones and six missiles from several directions, including an Iskander-M ballistic missile, five X-59 guided missiles, and 12 Shaheds were launched.

The northern and eastern regions of Ukraine were targeted by the missiles, while the drones were launched in different directions, including on the western regions.

Ukraine’s air defences destroyed two X-59 missiles and 11 UAVs, the Air Force Command said.

Local authorities reported explosions near the cities of Myrhorod, in the Poltava region, and Dnipro, and air defences operated in the Khmelnytskyi region.

No casualties or destruction has been confirmed so far.

The attack is the latest in a series of Russia’s attempts to deplete Ukrainian air defence capabilities and destroy civilian infrastructure.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.