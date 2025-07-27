Vucic denies Serbian minister's statement on sanctions against Russia

Aleksandar Vucic (Photo: Andrej Cukic/EPA)

Serbia will not impose sanctions against Russia and will continue to adhere to its policy on this issue. This was announced by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, commenting on the statement of Minister for European Affairs Nemanja Starovic, reports Dnevnik.

"We are pursuing our policy, and it is based on principles, not on whether we like something or whether something suits us at this or that moment. We will continue our policy, which has been principled and which has proved to be right so far, which no one has liked, neither those in the West nor those in the East," Vucic said, adding that Serbian citizens like this policy.

This was the president's response to a journalist's question about European Integration Minister Starovic's statement that Serbia would allegedly be ready to impose sanctions against Russia when it becomes a member of the European Union.

Vucic added that the minister spoke "carelessly".

"I'm sorry that some of our friends in the Russian media can hardly wait to find something to criticize Serbia for, and I'm sorry that we have many people in our domestic political arena who would rather rush to the defense of the Russians than they would ever rush to the defense of Serbia. I have to disappoint them: Serbia will not impose sanctions against Russia," he emphasized.

June 11, 2025 Vucic refuses to sign declaration in support of Ukraine, in order "not to betray" Russia.

July 25 Starovic says Serbia will not support Europe's sanctions against Russia until the country has guarantees of EU membership.